Connect with us
Nicolas Pesce's Piercing

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #25. Nicolas Pesce’s Piercing

Published on

Piercing

Borrowing from Takashi Miike’s Audition (seminal J Horror film) source material, Nicolas Pesce had time to dress, finesse his highly anticipated sophomore film and boy did he deliver with what comes across as a Cronenberg’s Crash like love story featured in hotel room spaces rather than car wreckage and works as an homage to a plethora of influential filmmakers including De Palma and the Giallo set. Featuring Mia Wasikowska, Christopher Abbott and Laia Costa, The Eyes of My Mother (read review) helmer has a bright future ahead.

Spotful & IONCINEMA.com

Based on Ryu Murakami’s 1994 novel of the same name, Abbott plays a man who kisses his wife and baby goodbye, seemingly headed away on business, with a plan to check into a hotel, call an escort service and kill an unsuspecting prostitute. His plan is thwarted by the alluring and mysterious call girl (Wasikowska) who arrives at his room, leading to a pulsating game of cat-and-mouse. Cinematographer Zack Galler, editor Sofía Subercaseaux and Art Director Naomi Munro (It Comes at Night) provide a unified front for the tech folks on the project. Update: Having caught the world premiere screening, we can confirm Pesce’s skill-set — we thought it was a stellar genre exercise pimped out in candy colored aestheticism and fun dynamic between the co-leads.

Release Date/Prediction: This was selected for the Midnight section at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and had its international premiere at the Rotterdam Film Fest.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Emma Forrest's Untogether

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #86. Emma Forrest’s Untogether
Matthew Ross' Siberia

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #82. Matthew Ross’ Siberia
Jason Reitman's The Front Runner

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #91. Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner
Jeremiah Zagar's We the Animals

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #92. Jeremiah Zagar’s We the Animals
Harrison Atkins (Madeline's Madeline)

Film Festivals

2018 NEXT Section Sundance Trading Card Series: #16. Harrison Atkins (Madeline’s Madeline)
Craig William Macneill Lizzie

Reviews

Lizzie | 2018 Sundance Film Festival Review
Dylan Dempsey Top 5 Sundance 2018

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Film Festival: Dylan Kai Dempsey’s Top 5 Most Anticipated Films
Nijla Mu'min Jinn

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #100. Nijla Mu’min’s Jinn
the-conversation
To Top