Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #22. Untitled Noah Baumbach Project

In what will be another one-two creative punch as when he recently unveiled Frances Ha and While We’re Young with only season apart, while doing press for The Meyerowitz Stories, Noah Baumbach dropped the news (plus a California tax credit confirmed this), that the Netflix folks quickly mounted another project with the filmmaker and with a stellar cast comprised of Adam Driver, Laura Dern, and Scarlett Johansson to boot.

The story follows an unfolding divorce that spans from New York City to Los Angeles. Baumbach had me at D – for divorce.

Release Date/Prediction: This feels like an autumn season type offering and could see this a tentpole item featured at NYFF.