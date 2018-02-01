Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #23. Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala’s The Lodge

The Lodge

Austrian Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala broke out big with Goodnight Mommy (in his 4-star review our Nicholas Bell claimed this to be a “delightfully perverse purveyor of Austrian social dysfunction, you’ll know to expect something kind of twisted and bizarre”). The TIFF selected title saw American based producers lasso the tandem for their English language debut. Recently joining The Field Guide to Evil, an omnibus, The Lodge should begin lensing shortly according to the trade news back in September.

Starring Riley Keough (Under The Silver Lake, Welcome The Stranger, The House That Jack Built) in what will be an epic year for the actress, Franz, Fiala, and Sergio Casci penned the script based on an original idea by Casci. This tells the story of a young woman and her new stepchildren who are menaced by a terrifying supernatural force while spending Christmas in their remote cabin.

Release Date/Prediction: With production pegged for a January start, Venice would be the only way into a 2018 showing.