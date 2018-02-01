Connect with us
Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala's The Lodge

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #23. Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala’s The Lodge

Published on

The Lodge

Austrian Veronika Franz & Severin Fiala broke out big with Goodnight Mommy (in his 4-star review our Nicholas Bell claimed this to be a “delightfully perverse purveyor of Austrian social dysfunction, you’ll know to expect something kind of twisted and bizarre”). The TIFF selected title saw American based producers lasso the tandem for their English language debut. Recently joining The Field Guide to Evil, an omnibus, The Lodge should begin lensing shortly according to the trade news back in September.

Spotful & IONCINEMA.com

Starring Riley Keough (Under The Silver Lake, Welcome The Stranger, The House That Jack Built) in what will be an epic year for the actress, Franz, Fiala, and Sergio Casci penned the script based on an original idea by Casci. This tells the story of a young woman and her new stepchildren who are menaced by a terrifying supernatural force while spending Christmas in their remote cabin.

Release Date/Prediction: With production pegged for a January start, Venice would be the only way into a 2018 showing.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Matthew Ross' Siberia

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #82. Matthew Ross’ Siberia
Emma Forrest's Untogether

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #86. Emma Forrest’s Untogether
Jason Reitman's The Front Runner

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #91. Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner
Jeremiah Zagar's We the Animals

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #92. Jeremiah Zagar’s We the Animals
Craig William Macneill Lizzie

Reviews

Lizzie | 2018 Sundance Film Festival Review
Harrison Atkins (Madeline's Madeline)

Film Festivals

2018 NEXT Section Sundance Trading Card Series: #16. Harrison Atkins (Madeline’s Madeline)
Nijla Mu'min Jinn

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #100. Nijla Mu’min’s Jinn
Dylan Dempsey Top 5 Sundance 2018

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Film Festival: Dylan Kai Dempsey’s Top 5 Most Anticipated Films
the-conversation
To Top