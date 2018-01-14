Connect with us
Bo Burnham Eighth Grade

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #99. Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade

Published on

Eighth Grade

Fore more than a decade, this spanking brand new entity on the American independent film sphere has been cutting his teeth as a comedian when a pair of his home vids made him into a viral sensation. Despite his geek-like get up, the twenty-something Bo Burnham‘s creative outlets include a melange of music, comedy and stand-up, and most recently, the lanky actor recently shored up in The Big Sick. Truly a man of many talents and perhaps a dark horse talent to bank on.

Spotful & IONCINEMA.com

A bit of a closely guarded film for the A24 Film troops, filming on the formerly titled The Coolest Girl in the World began mid summer in 2017. Soon to be presented at Sundance, Eight Grade looks to be teenagedom hell or bliss — depending on whose vantage point we’re borrowing. Thirteen-year-old Kayla (Elsie Fisher) endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school—the end of her thus far disastrous eighth grade year—before she begins high school. It says a lot about the film’s quality that it was included in the U.S Dramatic Comp, and it should be a good indication beyond his toilette humor schtick how versatile Burnham is as a writer. Dental braces, acne and humiliation aside, this could be the next Napoleon Dynamite or Todd Solondz.

Release Date/Prediction: Will be released by A24 at some point in 2018, this was selected for the U.S. Dramatic Comp.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Persona

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: Picks 200 to 101
Jia Zhangke Ash is Purest White

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #9. Jia Zhangke’s Ash is Purest White
Claire Denis High Life

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #1. Claire Denis’ High Life
Nicholas Bell Top 20 of 2017

Annual Top Films Lists

Video Countdown: Nicholas Bell’s Top 20 Films of 2017
Top 20 Undistributed Nicholas Bell

Annual Top Films Lists

Best of 2017: Nicholas Bell’s Top 20 Undistributed but not…Unloved
Pedro Costa The Daughters of Fire

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #98. Pedro Costa’s The Daughters of Fire
Radu Muntean Alice T.

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #53. Radu Muntean’s Alice T.
American Indie Films of 2018

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: Picks 200 to 101
the-conversation
To Top