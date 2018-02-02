Connect with us
Sebastián Lelio's Gloria

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #8. Sebastián Lelio’s Gloria

Gloria

His second consecutive English language feature is a retooling, and not necessarily a remake of his 2013 critically well received drama of the same name, for this seventh feature film and first American film production Sebastián Lelio enlisted the services of Julianne Moore for the lead role. The Larrain bros. produced Gloria (2.0) along with U.S. based partners with filming having begun sometime around October of 2017.

Starring Moore, John Turturro, Michael Cera, Brad Garrett, Holland Taylor, and newcomer Caren Pistorius, this follows Gloria (Moore), a free-spirited woman in her 50s. Though lonely, she makes the best of her situation and fills her nights seeking love at social dance clubs for single adults in Los Angeles. Her fragile happiness changes the day she meets Arnold (Turturro). Their intense passion, to which she gives her all, leaves her vacillating between hope and despair, until she uncovers a new strength and realizes that now, surprisingly, she can shine brighter than ever.

Release Date/Prediction: Cannes or Venice.
Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

