Video: Samuel Maoz’s Foxtrot: 2017 TIFF Post Screening Q&A

Among the fivesome of nominees for Best Foreign Language Film for this weekend’s Oscars, Foxtrot finally makes its way into theatres this weekend via Sony Pictures Classics folks. It was recently shown at Sundance, but we caught this at both the Venice and Toronto fests: Samuel Maoz finished “2nd place” (our Tommaso Tocci reviewed the film) and this ranked among my best of the fest (tied with Hannah). Alongside Lior Ashkenazi, Maoz was on hand for the post TIFF screening Q&A.