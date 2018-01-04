Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #22. Paolo Sorrentino’s Loro

Loro

Paolo Sorrentino has quickly become one of the most notable Italian auteurs over the past decade. Competing six times at Cannes (he won the Jury Prize for Il Divo in 2008 and the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury for his 2011 English language debut This Must Be the Place), his 2013 title The Great Beauty (read review) translated into a win for Best Foreign Language film at the Oscars, which led to the high-profile English language follow-up in 2015’s Youth (read review) and the well-received HBO mini-series “The Young Pope” in 2016. Plans for his return to Italian cinema, Loro, were initially delayed, but Sorrentino has reunited with his usual leading man Toni Servillo in a film about the life of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (of note, this is the second Prime Minister Servillo has played for Sorrentino after 2008’s portrait of Giulio Andreotti).

Release Date/Prediction: Focus Features already owns the rights to Loro, which is currently in post-production. Seeing as Sorreninto has always competed at Cannes, we’re assuming this will be a logical contender for Cannes 2018. If, for whatever reason, the film does not secure a comp slot, expect Sorrentino to bow on the Lido.