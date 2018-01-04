Connect with us
Paolo Sorrentino Loro

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #22. Paolo Sorrentino’s Loro

Published on

Loro

Paolo Sorrentino has quickly become one of the most notable Italian auteurs over the past decade. Competing six times at Cannes (he won the Jury Prize for Il Divo in 2008 and the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury for his 2011 English language debut This Must Be the Place), his 2013 title The Great Beauty (read review) translated into a win for Best Foreign Language film at the Oscars, which led to the high-profile English language follow-up in 2015’s Youth (read review) and the well-received HBO mini-series “The Young Pope” in 2016. Plans for his return to Italian cinema, Loro, were initially delayed, but Sorrentino has reunited with his usual leading man Toni Servillo in a film about the life of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (of note, this is the second Prime Minister Servillo has played for Sorrentino after 2008’s portrait of Giulio Andreotti).

Mubi & IONCINEMA.com

Release Date/Prediction: Focus Features already owns the rights to Loro, which is currently in post-production. Seeing as Sorreninto has always competed at Cannes, we’re assuming this will be a logical contender for Cannes 2018. If, for whatever reason, the film does not secure a comp slot, expect Sorrentino to bow on the Lido.
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , ,

Los Angeles based Nicholas Bell is IONCINEMA.com's Chief Film Critic and covers film festivals such as Sundance, Berlin, Cannes, TIFF and AFI. His top 3 for 2016: Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade), Elle (Paul Verhoeven) and OJ: Made in America (Ezra Edelman).

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Happy End Haneke

Reviews

Happy End | Review
Paolo Virzi Leisure Seeker

Reviews

The Leisure Seeker | Review
2018 Sundance Tamara Jenkins

Film Festivals

2018 Sundance Add-Ons: Premieres include Hannah Fidell & Tamara Jenkins + Lynne Ramsay Confirmed for Spotlight
Joachim Trier Thelma Interview

Interviews

Interview: Joachim Trier – Thelma
Donna Deitch Desert Hearts Review

Disc Reviews

Criterion Collection: Desert Hearts (1985) | Blu-ray Review
All the Money in the World Review

Reviews

All the Money in the World | Review
Criterion Collection: Jabberwocky (1977) Review

Disc Reviews

Criterion Collection: Jabberwocky (1977) | Blu-ray Review
Nicholas Bell Top 20 of 2017

Annual Top Films Lists

Video Countdown: Nicholas Bell’s Top 20 Films of 2017
the-conversation
To Top