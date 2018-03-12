Connect with us

Interview: Producers Tonya Lewis Lee, Nikki Silver, Mike Jackson, Daniel Crown & Yoni Liebling – Anthony Mandler’s Monster

Monster Sundance

Interviews

Interview: Producers Tonya Lewis Lee, Nikki Silver, Mike Jackson, Daniel Crown & Yoni Liebling – Anthony Mandler’s Monster

Interview: Producers Tonya Lewis Lee, Nikki Silver, Mike Jackson, Daniel Crown & Yoni Liebling – Anthony Mandler’s Monster

Published on

Sundance ’18 crowd-favorite Monster tells the agonizing tale of a 17-year-old honors student in a racially-charged legal battle. Adapted from Walter Dean Meyers’ award-winning book of the same name, Anthony Mandler’s directorial debut is an ambitious take on race and the subjectivity of storytelling via a star-studded cast and soundtrack. Needless to say, this U.S. Dramatic Comp selected title had a huge producing team behind it.

Among them were Tonya Lewis Lee and Nikki Silver, founders of Tonik. Productions (She’s Gotta Have It). Lewis Lee (married to Spike) has a history publishing children’s books and creating content for Nickelodeon; Silver has won 5 emmys for Reading Rainbow. Also involved are Red Crown Productions’ co-founder Daniel Crown and VP of development Yoni Liebling. Best known for producing Beasts of No Nation, the pair has a knack for finely-tuned drama. Last but not least is Mike Jackson, producer of La La Land and Southside With You, and partner at John Legend’s multi-media production company Get Lifted Film Co. Jackson and Legend contributed an original song to the film; they also helped Monster live up to it’s source material. We interviewed the whole team below:

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Dylan Kai Dempsey is a New York based writer/filmmaker. His work has been published in Vanity Fair, No Film School and Nonfiction.fr. He has been a development intern at Bonafide Productions in L.A. and Rainmark Productions in London.

Click to comment

More in Interviews

super8

Super 8: Trending

Andrea Pallaoro Hannah Review

Reviews

Hannah | Review
Samuel Maoz Foxtrot Review

Reviews

Foxtrot | Review

Film Festivals

Video: Samuel Maoz’s Foxtrot: 2017 TIFF Post Screening Q&A
Adoration Fabrice du Welz

Casting News

Gloria Meet Gioria: Fabrice Du Welz Finds Lead for “Adoration” (EXCLUSIVE)
interview bo burnham eighth grade

Interviews

Interview: Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade | 2018 Sundance Film Festival
Denis Cote Répertoire des villes disparues

Casting News

A Touch of Evil: Denis Côté Casts “Répertoire des villes disparues”

Reviews

Mug (Twarz) | 2018 Berlin Intl. Film Festival Review
Laura Bispuri Daughter of Mine Review

Reviews

Daughter of Mine | 2018 Berlin Intl. Film Festival Review

twitter-feed

the-conversation

Coming soon!

To Top