Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #78. Andrew Bujalski’s Support The Girls

Support The Girls

In a filmography that includes 2002’s Funny Ha Ha, 2005’s Mutual Appreciation, 2009’s Beeswax, 2013’s Computer Chess (read review) and 2015’s Results, Andrew Bujalski began production on Support The Girls this past May in Austin. Re-teaming with long time cinematographer Matthias Grunsky, this was looks to be a feminist thinkers comedy.

With Regina Hall and Haley Lu Richardson toplining, this centers on Lisa Conroy (Hall) who may not love managing the restaurant Double Whammies, but she loves her employees more than anything, not only Danyelle (Shayna McHayle), and Maci (Richardson) her closest friends, but also her extended family. Unfortunately, the cheap, curmudgeonly owner Ben Cubby (James Le Gros) doesn’t care nearly as much, and confronts Lisa when he learns that she’s using the restaurant to raise money for Shaina (Jana Kramer), an employee in legal trouble related to an abusive boyfriend. To get even, the girls decide to sabotage the restaurant on the night of a major mixed martial arts fight.

Release Date/Prediction: Could easily find itself at SXSW or Locarno.