Connect with us
Jason Reitman's Tully

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #77. Jason Reitman’s Tully

Published on

Tully

A tad bit higher up on our charts than The Front Runner (#91 on our list), this Diablo Cody scripted dramedy went in production way back in September of 2016 in Vancouver. A Tully trailer recently dropped and we can see much of the same synergy and charm in the Jason Reitman and Young Adult‘s Charlize Theron pairing, this also sees Mackenzie Davis, Mark Duplass and Ron Livingston onboard.

Spotful & IONCINEMA.com

Marlo (Theron), a mother of three including a newborn, is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Duplass). Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Davis).

Release Date/Prediction: Focus Features release the film on April 20th, so this could have a fest premiere at SXSW or Tribeca (fest opens on the 18th).
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Annual Top Films Lists

Banner

Super 8: Trending

Persona

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: Picks 200 to 101
Jia Zhangke Ash is Purest White

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #9. Jia Zhangke’s Ash is Purest White
Claire Denis High Life

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #1. Claire Denis’ High Life
American Indie Films of 2018

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: Picks 200 to 101
Pedro Costa The Daughters of Fire

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #98. Pedro Costa’s The Daughters of Fire
Radu Muntean Alice T.

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #53. Radu Muntean’s Alice T.
Psihoyos Greene Greenfield

Features

What’s Up Doc? Top 100: Park City, Psihoyos, Greene & Greenfield Launch 2018 Doc Season
Lars Von Trier's The House That Jack Built

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2018: #2. Lars Von Trier’s The House That Jack Built
the-conversation
To Top