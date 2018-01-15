Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #77. Jason Reitman’s Tully

Tully

A tad bit higher up on our charts than The Front Runner (#91 on our list), this Diablo Cody scripted dramedy went in production way back in September of 2016 in Vancouver. A Tully trailer recently dropped and we can see much of the same synergy and charm in the Jason Reitman and Young Adult‘s Charlize Theron pairing, this also sees Mackenzie Davis, Mark Duplass and Ron Livingston onboard.

Marlo (Theron), a mother of three including a newborn, is gifted a night nanny by her brother (Duplass). Hesitant to the extravagance at first, Marlo comes to form a unique bond with the thoughtful, surprising, and sometimes challenging young nanny named Tully (Davis).

Release Date/Prediction: Focus Features release the film on April 20th, so this could have a fest premiere at SXSW or Tribeca (fest opens on the 18th).