Robert Machoian & Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck's When She Runs

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #29. Robert Machoian & Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck’s When She Runs

When She Runs

When they aren’t working on docus, they’re immersed in fiction and when they’re not working on features, they’re occupied by the short form. With a micro indie output on par with Nathan Silver and the Safdies, filmmakers Robert Machoian & Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck return with their third feature which stars Kirstin Anderson (second collab with the filmmakers). Making waves out of ripples, When She Runs follows in the footsteps of 2013’s After Forty Years from Yesterday, and Indie Spirits Someone to Watch Award nominated 2015’s God Bless the Child.

With some carry over actor elements from their previous film, details on the project were revealed via Filmmaker Mag’s Dan Schoenbrun, but this counts as collab number four with producer Laura Heberton.

Release Date/Prediction: Having just wrapped up in December, either a return to Locarno (where their debut premiered) or Venice Film Fest sidebar.
