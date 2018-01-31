Connect with us
Richard Linklater's Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Annual Top Films Lists

Top 100 Most Anticipated American Indie Films of 2018: #30. Richard Linklater's Where'd You Go, Bernadette

Where’d You Go, Bernadette

About to enter his third decade in filmmaking and currently on a 3-for-3 streak with Everybody Wants Some!! (2016) and Last Flag Flying (2017). Richard Linklater was attached to direct in early 2015 and lensing on his second straight book to film adaptation in Where’d You Go, Bernadette began in July of last year. While several writers have come onboard to pen the project, Linklater’s strong suit is in adding layers of empathy to his character set and this becomes one of the rare times where the Austin based filmmaker works from a female protagonist’s POV.

Based on the novel by Maria Semple, featuring Cate Blanchett in the role of Bernadette Fox alongside players Kristen Wiig, Billy Crudup, Judy Greer, James Urbaniak and Laurence Fishburne, this screwball satire focuses on Bernadette, she hates people, she hates leaving the house, and more than anything, she hates the other parents at her daughter’s school. But when Bee’s mother disappears, it’s her mission to find out where she is and what really happened to her.

Release Date/Prediction: Pegged with a May 11th play date via the Annapurna Pictures folks, it’s not impossible that this would open the Cannes Film Festival with a non-competitive slot, as the fest begins opens three days earlier.
