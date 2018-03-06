Connect with us

Video: Jennifer Fox’s The Tale | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

The Tale Jennifer Fox Sundance

Film Festivals

Video: Jennifer Fox’s The Tale | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Video: Jennifer Fox’s The Tale | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

Published on

While Jennifer Fox does indeed come from a docu-background, HBO‘s push towards narrative and landing the rights to The Tale (the day before we shot this video) was a peculiar, sign of the times type of acquisition. By appearances, this awards bait friendly type of drama feels like a message film might be headed to cable only, but this multiple conversation starter (eloquent and emotionally sage Q&A below) timed perfectly for the current air of outspokenness is worthy of a four-wall strategy. It’ll be noteworthy to see if and how HBO plans to release the film. Producers Sol Bondy and Simone Pero joined Fox for the Library screening of The Tale and the audience reaction (standing ovation) likely matched the previous screenings.

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Click to comment

More in Film Festivals

IONCINEPHILE

super8

Super 8: Trending

Loveless Andrei Zvyagintsev Review

Reviews

Loveless | Review

Film Festivals

Video: Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless | 2017 Cannes Film Festival – Jury Prize
Samuel Maoz Foxtrot Review

Reviews

Foxtrot | Review

Film Festivals

Video: Samuel Maoz’s Foxtrot: 2017 TIFF Post Screening Q&A

Film Festivals

Video: 2017 Cannes Press Conference Intro: Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless
Top 50 American Indie Films 2019

Annual Top Films Lists

Through the Looking Glass – the Top 50 American Indie Films of 2019: Picks #10 to #6
Top 50 American Indie Films 2019

Annual Top Films Lists

Through the Looking Glass – the Top 50 American Indie Films of 2019: Picks #5 to #1
Amy Scott Hal Review

Reviews

Hal | 2018 Sundance Film Festival Review

twitter-feed

the-conversation

Coming soon!

To Top