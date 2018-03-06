Video: Jennifer Fox’s The Tale | 2018 Sundance Film Festival

While Jennifer Fox does indeed come from a docu-background, HBO‘s push towards narrative and landing the rights to The Tale (the day before we shot this video) was a peculiar, sign of the times type of acquisition. By appearances, this awards bait friendly type of drama feels like a message film might be headed to cable only, but this multiple conversation starter (eloquent and emotionally sage Q&A below) timed perfectly for the current air of outspokenness is worthy of a four-wall strategy. It’ll be noteworthy to see if and how HBO plans to release the film. Producers Sol Bondy and Simone Pero joined Fox for the Library screening of The Tale and the audience reaction (standing ovation) likely matched the previous screenings.