Collect Them All!: Our 2018 Sundance NEXT Section “Trading Cards” Series Checklist

Collect Them All!: Our 2018 Sundance NEXT Section "Trading Cards" Series Checklist

Dating back to our inaugural 2014 set, we’ve been profiling the Kenneth Griffey Jrs. of American indie film in folks who are part of the creative engine both in front of, and behind the camera. Unlike 2015 and 2016, this year we focused exclusively on NEXT section selections. Apart from those repping A Boy. A Girl. A Dream: Love on Election Night, we were able to gain insight and access to the artists and film item listed below. Thanks to the people featured below for their time and to the hard working publicists for being awesome point people.

☐ #1. Elan Bogarín (306 Hollywood)
☐ #2. Troy Herion (306 Hollywood)
☐ #3. Bridey Elliott (Clara’s Ghost)
☐ #4. Markus Mentzer (Clara’s Ghost)
☐ #5. Nana Ghana (White Rabbit)
☐ #6. Vivian Bang (White Rabbit)
☐ #7. Daryl Wein (White Rabbit)
☐ #8. Tatum Hall (Night Comes On)
☐ #9. Dominique Fishback (Night Comes On)
☐ #10. Jordana Spiro (Night Comes On)
☐ #11. Jeremiah Zagar (We the Animals)
☐ #12. Sheila Vand (We the Animals)
☐ #13. Josephine Decker (Madeline’s Madeline)
☐ #14. Ashley Connor (Madeline’s Madeline)
☐ #15. Helena Howard (Madeline’s Madeline)
☐ #16. Harrison Atkins (Madeline’s Madeline)
☐ #17. Juan Sebastian Baron (Search)
☐ #18. Sev Ohanian (Search)
☐ #19. Aneesh Chaganty (Search)
☐ #20. Aska Matsumiya (Skate Kitchen)
☐ #21. Rachelle Vinberg (Skate Kitchen)
☐ #22. Crystal Moselle (Skate Kitchen)
☐ #23. Alvaro R. Valente (Night Comes On)

Eric Lavallée is the founder, CEO, editor-in-chief, film journalist and critic at IONCINEMA.com (founded in 2000). Eric splits his time between his home base in Montreal, NYC, and is a regular at Sundance, Cannes and TIFF. He has a BFA in Film Studies at the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema. In 2013 he served as a Narrative Competition Jury Member at the SXSW Film Festival. Top 3 from 2016: Certain Women (Kelly Reichardt), Things to Come (Mia Hansen-Løve), Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

