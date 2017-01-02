Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017: Picks 200 to 101

As we unveil our first tier of two hundred notable foreign film projects to be potentially unveiled in 2017, the coming year promises to have many generous international offerings. Once again, there are far too many notable titles to do each one significant justice, and with many at various stages of production, we’ve tried to determine which projects are more likely to be presented in the next twelve months or so. Several names are carry overs from last year, with titles from Jean-Charles Hue, Martha Pinson, Sara Johnsen, Fabio Grassadonia & Antonio Piazza, and the sophomore project from Canadian Pat Mills, Don’t Talk to Irene, amongst others, with new films we hope to see available somewhere on the festival circuit in 2017.

But there are lots of fresh faces here, some auteurs who have slipped through the ranks, while others continue to rise. Returning with his first project since his abysmal 2010 English language debut The Tourist, German director Florian Henckel Von Donnersmarck should have psychological thriller Work Without Author ready to go. While he’s been experimenting with beautiful visual technologies and ignoring narrative interests over his past two features, we’ve included fellow German Wim Wenders lower on the list with new project Submergence, even though it features Alicia Vikander and James McAvoy. Also looking for some redemption considering his last project is Michel Hazancivius, whose The Search was one of the more risible recent inclusions in the Cannes main competition back in 2014—this year he returns with a portrait of Jean-Luc Godard in Redoubtable. And to a lesser extent, we’re hoping Brazilian director Jose Padilha can wash the studio dreck of his Robocop remake out of our minds with UK production Entebbe, starring Vincent Cassel and Rosamunde Pike. Speaking of Cassel, he has a couple projects set to pop up on our list, but also included here is a project from Eduoard Deluc starring the French actor as the famed painter in Gauguin.

Expectations are high for Yaron Shani, one of the co-directors of the Oscar nominated Ajami (2009), who breaks out with his own feature Apple of My Eye. We also hope Palestinian director Annemarie Jacir’s latest project, Wajib will at last be ready after winning various grants and accolades during the funding process.

Other projects of note include Nico, 1988 from Susanna Nicchiarelli, which is set to star Trine Dyrholm as the famed German model who sang with The Velvet Underground. We’re very excited for new features from Mexico’s Sebastian Hofmann, the horror comedy Time Share, as well as Mira Fornay, the Slovakian director of My Dog Killer (2013) who has been developing her next project Cook, Fuck, Kill for the past several years. Likewise, Robin Campillo (often the scribe for Laurent Cantet who recently scripted Rebecca Zlotowski’s phenomenal Planetarium), follows his 2013 directorial debut Eastern Boys (a tense drama about an older gay man attracted to a younger immigrant man in trouble), features Adele Haenel in his next film, 120 Beats Per Minute. And then, we have a couple Mathieu Amalric projects littered throughout, including his seventh directorial effort Barbara, a biopic of the famed singer set to star Jeanne Balibar (who recently appeared alongside the actor in Benoit Jacquot’s Never Ever). We’re also excited to see him appear in P.E.A.R.L., the directorial debut of Elsa Amiel, who has worked as an AD for Bertrand Bonello, scripting her first project about a British female bodybuilder.

And then, Takahisa Zeze, the Japanese director known for his soft-core pink films of the 1990s has the intriguing sounding The Chrysanthemum and the Guillotine on the horizon, which was recently the recipient of an award out of Busan’s film market (Zeze is perhaps best revered for his epic 2010 film Heaven’s Story, while 2016’s two part crime drama 64 was a box office hit in Japan). Meanwhile, we expect another quiet drama from Naomi Kawase, Hikari, to be ready for Cannes 2017.

Also of interest, Israeli director Keren Yedaya returns with her first project since the traumatic 2014 incest drama That Lovely Girl with Red Fields, a remake of the 1986 Israeli anti-war musical Mami. And back with her first project since 2008 is French director Laurence Ferreira Barbosa with All the Dreams of the World (previously Barbosa directed notable titles such as Normal People Are Nothing Exceptional starring Valeria Bruni Tedeschi in 1993 and The Modern Life with Isabelle Huppert in 2000). Here are picks 200 to 101. Tomorrow we begin our countdown of the Most Anticipated Foreign Films of 2017.

200. Gabriel et la Mantagne – Felipe Barbosa

199. Rock’n Roll – Guillaume Canet

198. Journeyman – Paddy Considine

197. Light Thereafter (The Elephant in a Dark Room) – Konstantin Bojanov

196. The Night Eats the World – Dominique Rocher

195. The Children’s Act – Richard Eyre

194. Berlin Alexanderplatz – Burhan Qurbani

193. The Laws of Thermodynamics – Mateo Gil

192. Remise de Reine – Pierre Salvadori

191. Subs – Oskar Roehler

190. Apple of My Eye – Yaron Shani

189. The Death of Stalin – Amando Ianucci

188. K.O. – Fabrice Gobert

187. We Watched the Sun Disappear – Jonas Alexander Arnby

186. Darkest Hour – Joe Wright

185. The Song of Scorpions – Anup Singh

184. God Speaks Out – Henrik Ruben Genz

183. Submergence – Wim Wenders

182. Endangered Species – Gilles Bourdos

181. The Pornographer – Erik Poppe

180. Animals – Sophie Hyde

179. We Have Nothing in Common – Thierry Klifa

178. The Monk – Zaza Urushadze

177. Wajib – Annemarie Jacir

176. The House By the Sea – Robert Guediguian

175. 55 Steps – Bille August

174. Work Without Honor – Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck

173. Chien – Samuel Benchetrit

172. The Berlin Syndrome – Cate Shortland

171. Blue Iguana – Hadi Hajaig

170. Loving, Hating Escobar – Fernando Leon de Aranoa

169. The Difficult Times – Olivier Nakache & Eric Toledano

168. Black 47 – Lance Daly

167. The Human Face – Andrey Konchalovsky

166. Golem: The Return – Dominik Graf

165. Redoubtable – Michel Hazancivius

164. Hier – Balint Kenyeres

163. Shinjuku Swan 2 – Sion Sono

162. Tout s’est bien passé – Alain Cavalier

161. Django Melodies – Etienne Comar

160. Ensor – Felix van Groeningen

159. Dog – Florin Serban

158. Patser – Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

157. Nico, 1988 – Susanna Nicchiarelli

156. Maryline – Guillaume Galliene

155. All the Dead Ones – Marco Dutra & Caetano Godardo

154. Diary of an Elephant – Fernando Eimbecke

153. Gauguin – Edouard Deluc

152. Les Gardiennes – Xavier Beauvois

151. Don’t Talk to Irene – Pat Mills

150. Where Hands Touch – Amma Asante

149. Blade of the Immortal – Takashi Miike

148. Leathernose – Jean-Pierre Ameris

147. The Book of Vision – Carlo Hintermann

146. P.E.A.R.L. – Elsa Amiel

145. Irene, Celina Murga

144. 120 Beats per Minute – Robin Campillo

143. The Whisky Robber – Nimrod Antal

142. Backstabbing For Beginners – Per Fly

141. Small Town Killers – Ole Bornedal

140. Cook, F*ck, Kill, Mira Fornay

139. The Child Manipulator – Takashi Shimizu

138. Engel – Koen Mortier

137. After the Blood of the Beasts – Jean-Charles Hue

136. The Man in the Rockefeller Suit – Pablo Trapero

135. Time Share – Sebastian Hofmann

134. Ensor – Felix Van Groeningen

133. Framing Mom – Sara Johnsen

132. True Horror Story – Shinji Aoyama

131. Butterfingers – Barnaby Southcombe

130. All the Dreams of the World – Laurence Ferreira Barbosa

129. The Man from the Sea – Koji Fukada

128. Love and Vengeance – Edwin

127. Single Mother – Hana Makhmalbof

126. Solid – Olivier Dahan

125. The Mercy – James Marsh

124. Requiem for Mrs. J – Bojan Vuletic

123. Tomorrow – Martha Pinson

122. Razzia – Nabil Ayouch

121. Entebbe – Jose Padilha

119. The Friendly Animal – Gabriela Amaral Almeida

118. Ice Mother – Bohdan Slama

117. Magnetic Paths – Edgar Pera

116. Ivan Lendl Never Learnt to Volley – Jed Kurzl

115. Hitman’s Guide to Housecleaning – Cristoffer Boe

114. Joaquim – Marcelo Gomes

113. Red Fields – Keren Yedaya

112. La Priere – Cedric Kahn

111. Amin – Philippe Faucon

110. Sicilian Ghost – Grassadonia & Piazza

109. Good Favour – Rebecca Daly

108. Hikari – Naomi Kawase

107. Barbara – Mathieu Amalric

106. Flammable Creatures – Stephen Elliott

105. Black Dog – George Walker Torres

104. A Knife in the Heart – Yann Gonzalez

103. Mon Garcon – Christian Carion

102. The Chrysanthemum and the Guillotine – Takahisa Zeze

101. The Trip to Spain – Michael Winterbottom